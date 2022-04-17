Residents share their picks for new Jackson baseball team name

Jeremy Jackson,

JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘In The Big Inning’  has announced the five top picks for Jackson’s new baseball team.

They are the Jackson Locomotives, Hub City Heroes, The Jackson Blue Suedes, The Jackson Rockabillies, and the Hub City Hub Caps.

 

We talked to residents of Jackson to see which name they prefer. 

“Blue Suede. The name got a ring to it, you know? Let’s go to a Blue Suedes game. That can become catchy over time and it’s a great name for a team,” said Shaw.

“It got a good name for it. When you say Blue Suede it’s Blue Swag, so it’s a good proper name to it, you know what I’m saying? That’s a good name that we have never heard before but I think it’s a good thing,” said Shaw.

