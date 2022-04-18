Betty Gail Byrd Beshires, age 72, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Billy Campbell officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Beshires was held 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Betty was born on August 24, 1949, in Haywood County. She worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed singing, yard sales, Goodwill Shopping, housekeeping, and cooking. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Beshires and her son, Willie Beshires (Idalia) all of Brownsville, TN; two sisters, Shirley Doss of Jackson, TN and Helen Vines of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Carla Beshires and Jeremy Beshires; four great-grandchildren, Steven Holden, Brayden Holden, Hailey Beshires and Avirey Beshires.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Martha Stoots Byrd; two sisters, Mary Lou Burns and Jenny Anderson; six brothers, Billy Byrd, Larry Byrd, Jesse Byrd, Robert Byrd, Leroy Byrd and Clyde Byrd.

Pallbearers for the service will be Steven Holden, Sammy Beshires, Clyde Freeman, Daniel Stephens, Tony Beshires and Sam Maness.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be given to the The American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Rd., Suite 134, Nashville, TN 37228. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.