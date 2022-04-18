Deadline to file taxes has arrived

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, April 18 is the last day to file your taxes or apply for an extension to file as late as October.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to residents of Jackson to understand the steps they took to beat the deadline.

Donald Liar, a college junior, says this was his first year filing taxes.

“This was actually my first year getting my taxes done. I went through a lot of issues with them, and I know the difficulties of being audited. You know, like people filing for other people’s children and all things like that. I went through it for four years with my step-daughter,” Liar said.

Liar says because he was unaware of how to file, he was ecstatic to finally receive his taxes.

“It was a good thing for me though. At the time that it came, I’m talking about my last car just had went down. I was like, ‘Man, how am I going to pay for this rental?’ I was on lunch break, my taxes came, and I was able to go from a rental to owning my first car,” Liar said.

Lair says because of his past history, he learned that it’s always best to file as early as possible to avoid penalization from the IRS.

He also says if you never filed, you might want to because someone might be using your identity to widen their pockets.

“So you just got to be on top of it. You don’t want something to happen and you’re not able to nothing about it. Especially because someone can be using your information out here. So you might want to get into filing, if you never file. Someone might be filing you or filing your kids that you don’t know about,” Lair said.

Aries Ridley, a resident of Jackson, says it wasn’t much of a challenge for him to file. He says he just wishes he had a better grasp on the importance of keeping his receipts.

“It wasn’t difficult filing at the last minute. The part for me that’s difficult is having receipts, and I file down there. I guess I filed at a place, so I guess it’s not completely difficult. They do most of the work for me,” Ridley said.

If you are one of the people looking to get your taxes done last minute, H&R Block and TurboTax will file them for free.

Or the IRS will guide you through the process from the comfort of your home.

You can also go file an extension with TurboTax or the IRS.

