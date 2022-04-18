Debris pickup begins in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Clean up is underway in Jackson nearly a month after storms swept the city.

The City of Jackson Public Works crews brought out their equipment and started their cleanup at Edenwood Drive on Monday.

“We are starting with our storm cleanup from the previous storms. We’ve got help coming from street departments storm water and then our claw trucks. We’ll be working together to get storm debris cleaned up,” said Chris Woods, Superintendent of Health and Sanitation for the City of Jackson.

The storm’s strong winds left tree limbs and branches scattered throughout the yards of the city’s residents.

“As you see, it’s a lot of debris throughout the city. So we’re going to use Forest as a dividing point. We’ve got crews working south of Forest, working north of Forest, and we’ll just expand from there and move out until we get everything picked up,” Woods said.

Woods says the cleanup can take a minimum of two to three weeks. Crews will start on Edenwood Drive and make their way around the city.

“We’ve got a crew starting in this area. We’ve got another crew starting near Hollywood and Iris, and they’ll be working everything south of Forest. This crew will be working to the north of Forest, and we’ll just work through in pads,” Woods said.

To make it easier for crews, they ask residents to make sure to separate your debris from non-vegetative items.

“Everything that’s vegetation or wood, and then everything that’s not needs to be in a separate pile. The crews are going to come through and pick up all of your tree limbs and branches and things like that, but they’re going to leave your furniture and stuff. That’ll be picked up by a separate truck,” Woods said.

If you don’t want to wait for crews, residents can drop off their debris at the landfill located on 550 Aaron Long Road.

Crews asks for residents to be patient, as they are working diligently to pick up all debris.

