French Wesley Richards, Jr.

French Wesley Richards, Jr., passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Brownsville, TN, after a short illness. He was 82. Funeral services were conducted at 11 A.M., Monday April 18, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN, with a private burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M at First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, French Wesley Richards, Sr., and Edith Jo Choate Richards, and an infant son and daughter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wayma Pentecost Richards, three children: daughter Deanna Richards Prince of Brownsville, TN, and sons David Wesley Richards, Sr (Marian)., of Memphis, TN and Michael Curlin Richards, Sr., of Jackson, TN, and six grandchildren: Caroline Prince Maucere (Kevin) of Chattanooga, TN, David Wesley “Bo” Richards, Jr. and John French Lindsey Richards of Memphis, TN, Michael Curlin Richards, Jr., of Memphis, TN, Mary Alexander Richards of Knoxville, TN, and Emma Clare Richards of Knoxville, TN, and his faithful farm family of 61 years, Lee and Helen Cole of Brownsville, TN.

French was a lifelong farmer and resident of Haywood County, TN, a strong Christian, a loving father and grandfather, and a very generous and kindhearted man. He loved his family, his church, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tennessee Volunteers, bird hunting and his trusted dog “Buddy.” He served his country in the Air National Guard. He attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, TN, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Pallbearers for the service were Jimmy Worrell, John Willis, Tom Mann, Bo Richards, John Richards, Michael Richards, Sonny Waddell and Larry Stanley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bobby Mann. He will be missed, but we know he has gone to be with his Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the First United Methodist Church Gleaning Fund, 117 E. Franklin St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements are services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.