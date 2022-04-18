Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months.

It’s a potentially major escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere.

Israel said it intercepted the rocket Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Israel holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake.

It was the first such rocket fire since New Year’s Eve.

Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

You can read more here.

You can find more international news here.