Gregory Eugene “Greg” Powell, age 55, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Michelle Powell, departed this life Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Greg was born June 13, 1966 in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of the late Rex Eugene Powell and Myrna Rose Avery. He graduated from Germantown High School and received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Memphis. He was a member of the Highland Hundred, Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the Alumni Association. Greg was married September 5, 2008 to Michelle Kay Roberson Powell and was employed at UPS as a feeder driver for 36 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed duck hunting and fishing and loved his family very much.

Mr. Powell is survived by his wife of 13 years, Michelle Powell; two daughters, Emma Thomas and Reagan Powell; his son, Keith Powell; his sister, Laura Smith; one niece, one nephew, devoted and loving cousins; his Aunt Donna; and a host of friends and coworkers. He will be greatly missed. He also leaves his two duck dogs, Nellie and Star.

A visitation for Mr. Powell will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services for Mr. Powell will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The family requests that if you come to the visitation or service, please wear Memphis Blue.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to any charity of the donor’s choice or an account has been set up at Trustmark Bank in benefit of Mr. Powell’s daughter, Reagan Nicole Powell (please put her full name in the memo section of your check).

