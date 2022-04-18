Harry Lee Vollen

Name: City & State Vollen HarryHarry Lee Vollen of Paris, TN
Age: 91
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Emily Walker of Trinity United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Elkhorn Cemetery
Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: February 12, 1931 in Mt. Clemens, MI
Pallbearers: Adam Weatherly, Matt Matheny, Pat Cobb, Wayne Odom, Jim Bob Weatherly, Zach Brock.

Honorary Pallbearers: Trinity United Methodist Church Men
 Guy Vollen and Stella Jamison Vollen, both preceded
 Marilou Cobb Vollen of Paris, TN; Married: July 23, 1966 

The love of his life
Daughters: City/State Audrey (Randy) Dean of Huntingdon, TN
Sons: City/State Scott Cobb of Springville, TN

Jeff (Barbara) Vollen of Ramona, CA
Grandchildren: 7 – Amber (John) Roaten of Puryear, TN; Ashley (Eric) Renney of LeHigh Acres, FL; Scott (Carrie) Lancaster of Olympia, WA; Lindsay Vollen of Bloomfield, CO; Bethany (Zach) Brock of Martin, TN; Alexis Cobb of Martin, TN; and Ally Cobb of Camden, TN.
Great Grandchildren: 9 – Auron Renney, Caleb Roaten, Lilly Renney, Abram Renney, Bodhi Lancaster, Seth Roaten, Kai Lancaster, Aven Renney, and Lavender Renney.
Sisters: City/State Survived by sister: Norma Johnson of Evart, MI

Gail Winnie, preceded
Brothers: City/State Survived by brother: Gene (Linda) Vollen of Pittsburg, KS
Personal Information: Harry was a kind and gentle man who deeply loved his family. He had a Master’s degree in Education and taught Math and Science in Roseville, MI for 35 years before retiring. He also worked as a mover, butcher, sailor, and field hand. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He had a love for sports and he coached football, track, baseball, softball, and wrestling.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 North Wilson Street, Paris, TN 38242 
