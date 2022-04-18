|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Harry Lee Vollen of Paris, TN
|Age:
|91
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, April 17, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Emily Walker of Trinity United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Elkhorn Cemetery
|Visitation:
|11:00AM – 1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 12, 1931 in Mt. Clemens, MI
|Pallbearers:
|Adam Weatherly, Matt Matheny, Pat Cobb, Wayne Odom, Jim Bob Weatherly, Zach Brock.
Honorary Pallbearers: Trinity United Methodist Church Men
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Guy Vollen and Stella Jamison Vollen, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Marilou Cobb Vollen of Paris, TN; Married: July 23, 1966
The love of his life
|Daughters: City/State
|Audrey (Randy) Dean of Huntingdon, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Scott Cobb of Springville, TN
Jeff (Barbara) Vollen of Ramona, CA
|Grandchildren:
|7 – Amber (John) Roaten of Puryear, TN; Ashley (Eric) Renney of LeHigh Acres, FL; Scott (Carrie) Lancaster of Olympia, WA; Lindsay Vollen of Bloomfield, CO; Bethany (Zach) Brock of Martin, TN; Alexis Cobb of Martin, TN; and Ally Cobb of Camden, TN.
|Great Grandchildren:
|9 – Auron Renney, Caleb Roaten, Lilly Renney, Abram Renney, Bodhi Lancaster, Seth Roaten, Kai Lancaster, Aven Renney, and Lavender Renney.
|Sisters: City/State
|Survived by sister: Norma Johnson of Evart, MI
Gail Winnie, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Survived by brother: Gene (Linda) Vollen of Pittsburg, KS
|Personal Information:
|Harry was a kind and gentle man who deeply loved his family. He had a Master’s degree in Education and taught Math and Science in Roseville, MI for 35 years before retiring. He also worked as a mover, butcher, sailor, and field hand. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He had a love for sports and he coached football, track, baseball, softball, and wrestling.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 North Wilson Street, Paris, TN 38242