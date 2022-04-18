IRS offering extra time for taxpayers affected by disasters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Income tax returns are due this week, but Tennessee residents and businesses in 14 counties hit by disasters in the past year will get some extra time.

The Internal Revenue Service is giving them until May 16 to file returns and make payments.

WPLN reports people in affected areas may also be able to waive fees and costs related to reviewing previous returns.

People outside the designated disaster areas can call the IRS disaster hotline to request an extension.

Eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

For more Tennessee news, click here.