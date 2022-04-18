Jackson Symphony announces 62nd season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony announced their plans for their 62nd season.

The Music Director of the Jackson Symphony, Sherry Freeman, says the Symphony is continuing to be on an upward trajectory.

She says she is very excited about the 62nd season, especially after overcoming the hardships of the pandemic.

“We’re so hopeful for our 62nd season, that it’s going to bring about a very exciting year. Our theme this year is called the Power of Passion. So we’re looking at how music brings that passion to our lives,” Freeman said.

Sherry says season tickets are on sale now.

If you’re looking for a preview of the 62nd season, they will be doing a tour this summer.

