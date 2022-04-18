Patchy Frost Possible Tonight, 80s Coming this Weekend!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Update for April 18th:

Many areas in West Tennessee will be falling into the mid to upper 30s tonight and that could lead to some isolated areas of patchy frost. If you have some plants that might not do great if they get a layer of frost on them in the morning you might want to cover them or bring them in if possible. We will have the latest forecast including several chances for some 80s coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear to clear tonight the winds will stay light out of the northwest behind this weekend’s cold front. Some patchy frost will be possible tonight so if you can bring in your sensitive plants or cover them up, it might be a good idea. Frost chances look between 4-8am in Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is going to start out chilly with a chance for some patchy frost in the early morning hours. By the afternoon mostly sunny skies should allow temperatures to reach back up to around 60°. The winds will stay out of the northwest keeping temperatures below normal. Tuesday night lows will fall down into the low to mid 40s as the winds will start to shift back to the south by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer on Wednesday than Tuesday due to breezy southeast winds. A storm system is coming but the impacts to West Tennessee look minimal at this time. We still could see a few showers or weak storms Wednesday evening, but most of us will not see much. Highs will make it up to around 70° on Wednesday and falling down into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

A weak front will try to move through on Thursday but it may stay to the north of our area. If it does pass we could see a quick chance for some isolated rain showers or weak storms, but anything significant or severe storms seems highly unlikely in any case scenario from this storm for us. Highs on Thursday will make it up into the mid 70s and breezy south winds will be hanging around at times. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday night with the high humidity keeping overnight lows to around 60°.

FRIDAY:

The real warm up starts on Friday with most of the region seeing highs reaching into the 80s. Also mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy and continue to come out of the south. Friday night lows will again fall down to around 60°. Warmer and even more humid weather looks to be sticking around for the start of the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

