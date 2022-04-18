Sorority hosts voter registration drives at high schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were encouraged to step up and make impact at a local high school on Monday.

With Election Day around the corner, more people are getting ready to cast their votes at Liberty High School.

“The younger generation needs to understand that they will be leaders of tomorrow, and even if they are not leaders per say, they will impact how the future is going to turn out based on what they choose,” said Christine Hart, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting several Voter Registration Drives at high schools across Jackson.

They say their goal is to show students that the future is in their hands.

“We want them to be involved, informed, and registered to vote, and sometimes the only way you can make change is by voting,” Hart said.

They plan to encourage lots of young students to register and make is accessible by coming to them.

“We decided to show up where they are, on their schedule would be one of the most effective ways to get them registered to vote,” Hart said.

Being a first-time voter can be nerve wracking, but make sure to do your research before casting your ballot on May 3.

“I would tell them to study the candidates, see what they believe in, see what they want to promote, and how their decisions as leaders might impact your livelihood or your future,” Hart said.

Anyone turning 18 before Election Day is welcome to register to vote.

The members of Delta Sigma Theta plan to head to North Side High School next week to encourage more students to complete their voter registration.

