Sylvia C. Powers

Name: City & State  Sylvia C. PowersPowers Sylvia 1 of Paris, TN
Age: 83
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022
Place of Funeral: Graveside at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Emily Walker of Bethesda United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00-1:30 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home
Date/Place of Birth: April 30, 1938 in Henry Co., TN
 Mavis Pearl Crews, preceded 3/25/1999
Other Relatives: Special Cousin: Sherry Paschall of Puryear, TN
Personal Information: Sylvia is also survived by her special caregivers at Northwest TN Development District and Public Guardianship Program in Martin, TN including: Sherol, Joan, Becky, and Jackie.
