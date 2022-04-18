|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Sylvia C. Powers of Paris, TN
|Age:
|83
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Emily Walker of Bethesda United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
|Visitation:
|12:00-1:30 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 30, 1938 in Henry Co., TN
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Mavis Pearl Crews, preceded 3/25/1999
|Other Relatives:
|Special Cousin: Sherry Paschall of Puryear, TN
|Personal Information:
|Sylvia is also survived by her special caregivers at Northwest TN Development District and Public Guardianship Program in Martin, TN including: Sherol, Joan, Becky, and Jackie.