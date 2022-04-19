18 students receive scholarships thanks to local organization

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is rewarding local students for their creativity and academic success.

Leaders with the organization say being able to help local students is one mission they strive to achieve.

18 students receive scholarships thanks to local organization (1)

18 students receive scholarships thanks to local organization (2)

18 students receive scholarships thanks to local organization (3)

“We want to make sure we’re investing in our children’s future. Being able to give out scholarships to graduating seniors and letting them take that next step in the collegiate aspect is very exciting for us,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, President of Leaders Education Foundation.

Eighteen graduating high school seniors from all across West Tennessee received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 from the Leaders Education Foundation.

Bentley says not only does the total monetary amount of scholarships increase, but so does the amount of recipients.

“Last year we gave out 15,000. This year we’re giving out 25,000,” Bentley said. “This year we actually had several over more than what we had last year. That’s one reason why we ended up giving more scholarships this year. Our selection committee was so impressed with the applications that came in, we ended up giving up four more than what we originally had intended.”

Bentley says the requirements for the scholarship varies.

“We look for people who have academic achievements, scholastic achievements, community involvement and so all the aspects of the scholarship can vary,” Bentley said.

One recipient says she is honored to receive this type of support.

“It’s very encouraging I’d say because you’ve worked so hard your whole life to make great grades, be involved in the community, give back, and to know there’s organizations like this here ready to support you after you’ve supported your community, it’s really just a fulfilling feeling,” said Elle Jerge, a scholarship recipient.

Bentley says the Foundation tries to help as many students as possible.

“We’re proud to be a part of the West Tennessee community. We want to make sure we’re giving back and our whole mission is to make lives better together,” Bentley said.

Bentley says the application process for the 2023 scholarships is scheduled to start in February of next year.

For more information on the Foundation, click here.

Find more local news here.