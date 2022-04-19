Christine Isabel Livery Davis, age 86, returned to her Heavenly Home on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home in Maury City, TN. Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Davis family will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the service hour.

Mrs. Isabel was born in Hammond, LA on September 25, 1935, to the late Mike Livery and Josephine Notariano Livery. She was a loving mother and adored her family. She was a faithful member of the Maury City Church of God. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years: Thomas Earl Davis; one brother: Michael Livery; one brother-in-law: Kenneth Crockett.

She is survived by three sons: Thomas E. Davis Jr. (Carolyn) of Dyer, TN, Preston Wilton Davis of Alamo, TN, Bro. Rowdy Mike Davis (Sissy) of Maury City, TN; two daughters: Christine Elaine Riley (Michael) of Pensacola, FL, Cindy Lynn Siegler (Mike) of Humboldt, TN; two brothers: Vincent Livery (Carol) of Chicago, IL, Frank Joseph Livery (Rita) of Des Plaines, IL; two sisters: Mary Crockett of Loranger, LA, Linda Jean Greco (Sam) of Niles, IL; one sister-in-law: Nancy Livery of MO. She leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Davis family requests that memorials be made to: N.O.A.H., P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001