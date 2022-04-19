Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

Associated Press,

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

Ron Desantis

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Gov. DeSantis on Tuesday, April 19, asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, the latest salvo in a feud between the Republican and the media giant. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

DeSantis is an ascendant GOP governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate.

He has battled with Disney over the company’s opposition to a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On Tuesday, DeSantis raised the stakes.

As lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting, the governor announced he issued a proclamation that allows the Republican-controlled statehouse to take up bills eliminating Disney’s self-governing district.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.

Categories: News, U.S. News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts