George William “Bill” Shaeffer, Jr., age 66, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord on Thursday evening, April 14, 2022.

Bill was born July 8, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee. He had many titles – husband to Martha, son to George William Shaeffer, Sr. (Becky) and the late Martha and Don Pike, father to Casey Shaeffer (Ravae), Jennifer Shaeffer, Melissa Greer (Chad), Kelly Arwood (Tim), brother to Ken Shaeffer (Melinda), Donnie Pike (Suzanne), Brian Pike (Ashley) and Scott Shaeffer (Melissa) and perhaps, the most treasured title, Papaw, to Kyle and Maren Shaeffer, Kayla King, Sadie Shaeffer and London, Cade and Whitten Arwood. He loved his aunt Barbara Dufour (BB) and had many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind countless friends who were like family and his best friend, Russel Hasty, who knew how to have as much fun as “Willie.”

Martha and Bill were married in 1985, one year from their first dance. They enjoyed dancing, RVing, camping, going to UT games, traveling, taking care of their animals, gardening, fishing, boating and playing with their kids and grandkids. Bill looked forward to taking his lunch group to try out new restaurants, nights with his card group, and his 24/7 gym group. Bill loved all sports, especially Tennessee football and anything his grandchildren played.

He treasured the relationships he made at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Hickory Withe Baptist Church and Warren Community Church. He loved cooking and grilling for his family. It was often requested he make breakfast for everyone and his dressing was the best around. Bill loved going to the races and fishing in tournaments with his brother, Ken. The Tennessee River on a boat was his “happy” place and he enjoyed sharing it with friends and family.

He had many hobbies over the years, including planning and coordinating the Memphis in May triathlon, serving as President of the Bartlett Optimist Club, coaching basketball and softball, lawn mower racing with Cade and BMX racing with Cade and Whitten. He was dedicated to the Fayette County EMA until the time of his death.

Bill retired in 2013 as lighting coordinator for the City of Memphis after 41 years. He was a licensed electrician and could fix just about anything. He served as the Building Official for the Town of Somerville and was presently the facilities manager at Little Bits Learning Center to help his daughter until time of his death.

Bill’s smile, good nature and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Mr. Shaeffer will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church with Bro. Dave Biter officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.

