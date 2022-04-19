Mugshots : Madison County : 04/18/22 – 04/19/22
-
Johnson, Cliffer
Johnson, Cliffer: Violation of probation
-
Bender, Arthur
Bender, Arthur: Violation of probation
-
Clay, Javion
Clay, Javion: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
-
Cruz, Gustavo
Cruz, Gustavo: Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed
-
Flagg, Greg
Flagg, Greg: Violation of probation
-
-
Petras, Norman
Petras, Norman: Shoplifting/theft of property
-
Pierce, James
Pierce, James: Simple domestic assault
-
Poquette, Crystal
Poquette, Crystal: Failure to appear
-
Robinson, Dennis
Robinson, Dennis: Failure to appear
-
Salazar, Juan
Salazar, Juan: Shoplifting/theft of property
-
-
Sanders, Christopher
Sanders, Christopher: Violation of probation
-
Smith, Patsy
Smith, Patsy: Violation of community corrections
-
Stines, Devan
Stines, Devan: Violation of probation
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/19/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.