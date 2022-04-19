Mugshots : Madison County : 04/18/22 – 04/19/22

Johnson, Cliffer Johnson, Cliffer: Violation of probation

Bender, Arthur Bender, Arthur: Violation of probation

Clay, Javion Clay, Javion: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Cruz, Gustavo Cruz, Gustavo: Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

Flagg, Greg Flagg, Greg: Violation of probation



Petras, Norman Petras, Norman: Shoplifting/theft of property

Pierce, James Pierce, James: Simple domestic assault

Poquette, Crystal Poquette, Crystal: Failure to appear

Robinson, Dennis Robinson, Dennis: Failure to appear

Salazar, Juan Salazar, Juan: Shoplifting/theft of property



Sanders, Christopher Sanders, Christopher: Violation of probation

Smith, Patsy Smith, Patsy: Violation of community corrections

Stines, Devan Stines, Devan: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.