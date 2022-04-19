Rain Chances Return By Tomorrow Evening

Weather Update – Tuesday, April 19 – 9:45 PM

OUTLOOK:

Clouds will increase overnight with mostly cloudy skies at the bus stop for morning. It want be as cold as it was Tuesday morning’s 32 degree low. In fact, cloud cover will keep us about 11 degrees warmer than the previous morning at 43 degrees. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with slight rain chances earlier in the day and much better chances in the evening, mostly for the I-40 area and points northward. Showers and storms will be likely tomorrow night and some showers linger into Thursday morning. Skies will return to mostly sunny on Friday with much warmer temperatures in the lower 80’s. We could be close to 85 degrees by Sunday, so get ready for a warm but mostly dry weekend as it looks now.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and not as cold with lows around 43 degrees and light and variable winds around 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

We’ll start the day mostly dry on Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could get going over extreme northwest Tennessee earlier in the afternoon with most of us seeing rain by late evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s in the afternoon with a more humid day.

THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

A warm front lifts into the area tomorrow evening bringing the rain chances up. We will get locked into some much warmer air into Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s and a few showers to start the day. Clearing skies in the afternoon and evening. A very mild to warm pattern will arrive for Friday with highs in the lower 80’s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks dry as well with highs approaching closer to the mid 80’s. We’ll notice much more humid weather on Sunday as highs could make it to about 85 under increasing clouds with a few showers in the late evening. Right now it doesn’t look like a there will be any severe weather but being the time of year, we could have a couple of pulse storms at times that can occasionally cause gusty winds, especially as they start to fall apart.

We will be here throughout the week monitoring any changes and you can always catch the latest on our weather app by going to the app store and downloading it for free. We will also have more update right here and on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

