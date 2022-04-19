Funeral service for Ramona Lynn Woodson, age 60, will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery in Pinson, TN.

Ms. Woodson died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Woodson will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

Attachments area