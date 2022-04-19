Funeral service for Taketa Winston, Sr. age 65, will the Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Winston died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Francis Community Hospital in Federal Way, Washington.

Private visitation for Mr. Winston will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.