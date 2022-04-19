WWII veteran laid to rest nearly 80 after war

DYER, Tenn. — A World War II veteran from West Tennessee has been brought home.

Chief Water Tender Claude White served in the U.S. Navy in the Second World War.

White lost his life serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was bombed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

And after 80 years, he is finally being put to rest.

“Almost everyone that know him is gone now. His family didn’t get to see what we witnessed today. We finally brought him back home and put him down next to his family,” Rear Adm. Gene Price said.

White was among 388 sailors who remained unidentified since 1941.

The veteran’s family was able to match their DNA to identify White after all these years.

“It was a surprise to the family when the Navy showed up and said we found your loved one. We were in shock. It is all surreal. I still can’t believe all of this is happening,” said Mike Viggers, the great nephew of White.

White is originally from Yorkville, Tennessee. In his honor, flags stretched from Newbern to Yorkville.

And the community showed up to salute the fallen soldier.

“It was absolutely overwhelming. Every church, every little town had people just running out to the streets to wave, to salute, put their hand over their heart. It was moving,” Price said.

“It just means everything to bring him home. The outreach here, the support in the community, it is phenomenal,” Viggers said.

White was awarded eight medals for his service in the U.S. military, including a Purple Heart.

He was buried along with his family at Bells Chapel Cemetery.

