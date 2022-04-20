Boyd Foundation to offer dog park grants across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, say 20 communities across Tennessee will be awarded $25,000 to help build or enhance existing dog parks.

According to a news release, the Boyd Foundation is accepting applications for dog park grants until May 31.

Winners will be announced in late July. Since 2018, the Boyd Foundation dog park initiative has helped build 100 parks across the state in more than 80 communities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online.

