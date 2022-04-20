Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Associated Press,

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

FILE – The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The idea was presented to Florida lawmakers 55 years ago: Let Disney form its own government and in exchange it would create a futuristic city of tomorrow. That city never materialized, but Walt Disney World became an economic juggernaut, and its government retained unprecedented powers. Five decades later, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney’s government in a move that throws a wrench into decades of symbiotic relations between the company and state government.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The Republican-controlled chamber approved the bill Wednesday, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills.

The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Thursday.

Categories: News, U.S. News
