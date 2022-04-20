Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

ALAMO, Tenn. — A group of volunteers in Alamo gathered on Wednesday to host a food drive for the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday



Food drive held in Alamo; second planned for Thursday

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council has paired with the USDA to supply food to many low income families for years, and say they want all of their citizens to be happy and healthy.

“Purpose is to make sure that our families do not go without food, and to make sure that people are able to sustain a status of living, and to make sure their families are strong and healthy,” said Theresa Powell, the County Service Manager in Crockett County.

They packed hundreds of boxes with nonperishable items, including canned fruits, vegetables, meats, and more.

“We have packed 250 boxes. We usually serve close to 300. So we’ll have two days to do this,” Powell said.

The food boxes are distributed to all families who meet certain requirements.

“Many of them are low income or on food stamps. If anyone in the household receives food stamps, regardless of the income, they are eligible,” Powell said.

They will be hosting another food drive on Thursday at the Community Resource Center on 142 Conley Road in Alamo.

It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Encourage others who qualify to go sign up and feed their families.

“We enjoy helping people, and we’re glad that we can get the word out to many people that may be in need,” Powell said.

The program is designed to provide nutritious supplemental foods to eligible customers whose income is below 150% of the poverty guidelines or who show eligibility for SNAP, Families First, Supplement Security Income, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or documented residence in public housing.

The next food drive will be hosted in July at the same location.

Find more news our of Crockett County here.