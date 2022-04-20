Gerald Alsup, 78, of Somerville, passed away January 3, 2022, at his home. He was born September 26, 1943 to Virginia Elizabeth (Brinkley) and Burley Gerald Alsup in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Winnie Delores (Gewin) Alsup; his parents; his sisters, Sandra Kay Alsup, Jean Martin, and Carolyn Brooks; and his brothers, Baby Boy Alsup and Bobby Alsup.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Sonya Kathlene Futrell (Billy), of Oakland, TN, and Rachel Lee Best (Jerry), of Graham, WA, and his son, Michael Todd Alsup (Aundrea), of Columbia, TN. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ashley Alsup, Maegan Alsup, Erin Best, Emma Jane Futrell, Sean Best, Scott Best, and Jesse Best; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Peggy Petty, of Luxora, AR, Mary Horton, of Powhatan, AR, and Kathy Gore, of Wingo, KY; three brothers, James Alsup, of Caraway, AR, Norman Alsup, of Paragould, AR, and Ronnie Alsup, of Paragould, AR; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Sissy, Rowdy, and Tommy.

He was married June 2, 1978, to Winnie Delores (Gewin) Alsup, a retired florist and homemaker. He was a retired fire investigator, having worked at the Memphis Fire Department for 26 years, retiring as an arson investigator, and at Unified Investigations for 14 years, as a private fire investigator. When working on the Memphis Fire Department, one of his proudest achievements was training and working with his German Shepherd, Trooper, who became the first arson dog in the United States. He received his Masters of Fire Science degree and obtained many licensures, certifications, and accolades throughout his career. He was a former resident of Collierville before moving to the Somerville community 21 years ago. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and brother James, who was his best friend. He also enjoyed cigars, wine, and the outdoors.

Memorial Services for Mr. Alsup will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Alsup will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any memorials be made to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN, 38066.

