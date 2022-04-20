Grants for animal shelters available in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Help is available to Tennessee’s animal shelters.

According to a news release, animal shelters can now apply for grants to help them provide low-cost spay and neuter services.

The release says that the funds for the grant from the specialty license plates that you might have seen on your daily commute: Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives.

Funds from the license plates go to the Animal Friendly Grants, a program from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division.

“In addition to preventing more litters of unwanted dogs and cats, spaying and neutering your pets can help protect them against some health issues,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “The grants also help shelters in Tennessee in reducing population and avoiding crowding.”

The application period will be open until May 13, the release says.

You can find applications here.

