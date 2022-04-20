Harris Emile Owen III

Harris Emile Owen III, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Harris was born January 9, 1955 in Dade City, Florida, the son of the late Harris Emile Owen, Jr. and RosaLee Dillard Owen. He served his country in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He programmed and operated military training simulators that taught soldiers how to maneuver ships and fly planes.

Mr. Owen is survived by his daughter, Marina Owen of Florida; his sister, Deborah Owen of Somerville, TN; his niece, Bobi Nobles of Florida; and his nephew, Willie “Chip” Nobles of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheri Leigh Nobles.

Mr. Owen will be interred at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.