Jackson Fire Department investigating late evening house fire

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire in west Jackson.

Battalion Chief Wemond Graham says they received a call of the fire in the 600 block of Division Avenue shortly after 9 p.m, Wednesday.

He says when crews arrived they were met with heavy smoke and fire and multiple floors were on fire.

Graham says while there were no one was injured, some pets inside died.

“They located 5 animals, it was 4 dogs and 1 cat. They brought the animals out, CPR on the animals was given, unfortunately 4 of the animals did pass and they were able to save 1 dog,” said Graham.

Battalion Chief Graham says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.