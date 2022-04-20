Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp has scoffed at the notion during court testimony that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her.

Actor Johnny Depp speaks to his attorney during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage.

Depp on Wednesday began to address Heard’s accusations in detail, saying they were false and that he has never hit a woman.

He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard is expected to testify later in the Virginia trial.

