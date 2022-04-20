Man gets house arrest for pointing laser at Memphis planes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Eugene Conrad was sentenced April 7 to nine months of home confinement and three years of probation in Memphis federal court.

Conrad is from Michigan City, Mississippi.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the busy Memphis airport from the east were being hit in the cockpit and cabin by a green laser coming from Hardeman County in Tennessee and Benton County in Mississippi.

