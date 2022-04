Mugshots : Madison County : 04/19/22 – 04/20/22

Rhodes, Jaelynn Rhodes, Jaelynn: Violation of probation

Bowman, Senquez Bowman, Senquez: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation

Britton, Anthony Britton, Anthony: Violation of probation

Dickerson, Latamia Dickerson, Latamia: Simple domestic assault

Hobson, Mario Hobson, Mario: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal simulation, forgery, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety



Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, Benjamin: Schedule VI drug charges

Jones, Alvin Jones, Alvin: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jones, Jhane Jones, Jhane: Failure to appear

Lambert, Stacy Lambert, Stacy: Failure to appear

Mayo, Javion Mayo, Javion: Schedule VI drug charges



Moffitt, Tekisha Moffitt, Tekisha: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Courtney: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Yarbrough, Christopher Yarbrough, Christopher: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/20/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.