Over 20 Tennessee State Parks awarded for going green
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 20 state parks have been awarded for going green in Tennessee.
According to a news release, a total of 28 Tennessee State Parks earned the Platinum status, which is the highest level of achievement in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Go Green With Us program.
The state parks include:
West Tennessee
- Fort Pillow State Park
- Johnsonville State Park
- Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
- Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Pinson Mounds State Park
- Reelfoot Lake State Park
Middle Tennessee
- Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
- Bledsoe Creek State Park
- Burgess Falls State Park
- Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park
- Cummins Falls State Park
- Long Hunter State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
- Radnor Lake State Park
- Rock Island State Park
- Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park
- Standing Stone State Park
East Tennessee
- Big Ridge State Park
- Booker T. Washington State Park
- Cove Lake State Park
- Frozen Head State Park
- Harrison Bay State Park
- Indian Mountain State Park
- Roan Mountain State Park
- Seven Islands State Birding Park
- Sycamore Shoals State Park
“Our state parks are going above and beyond what’s expected in environmental protection and sustainability, and we are thrilled with their performance in this program,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC. “This formally recognizes our parks’ dedication to preserving the environment and to presenting the best example possible to our visitors.”
The release says that a total of 37 parks were able to increase by at least one level since 2020.
