Over 20 Tennessee State Parks awarded for going green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 20 state parks have been awarded for going green in Tennessee.

According to a news release, a total of 28 Tennessee State Parks earned the Platinum status, which is the highest level of achievement in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Go Green With Us program.

The state parks include:

West Tennessee

Fort Pillow State Park

Johnsonville State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pinson Mounds State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Middle Tennessee

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Bledsoe Creek State Park

Burgess Falls State Park

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

Cummins Falls State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Radnor Lake State Park

Rock Island State Park

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park

Standing Stone State Park

East Tennessee

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Frozen Head State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park

“Our state parks are going above and beyond what’s expected in environmental protection and sustainability, and we are thrilled with their performance in this program,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC. “This formally recognizes our parks’ dedication to preserving the environment and to presenting the best example possible to our visitors.”

The release says that a total of 37 parks were able to increase by at least one level since 2020.

