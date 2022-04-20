Paul Ivan Hicks, Jr., age 65, a resident of Tigrett, TN, departed this life on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services were conducted on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. Burial followed at the Bellevernon Cemetery in Friendship, TN. A visitation for Mr. Hicks was held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.

Paul was born on January 18, 1957, to Paul Ivan Hicks, Sr. and Billie Louise Baggett Hicks, both who preceded him in death. He was a retired butcher from Kroger where he worked for 38 years. He served his country in the National Guard. He was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He loved hunting, fishing, antique cars and playing pool and dominoes.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty Clark Hicks of Tigrett, TN; two sons, Chad Hicks (Francine) of Henderson, TN and Todd Cotton of Tigrett, TN; one daughter-in-law, Christina Cotton of Bartlett, TN. He leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Cotton.

Pallbearers for the service are Greg Hines, Galon Baggett, Travis Baggett, Joe Baggett, Steve Madden, and Barry Wayne Pittman.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.