Proposed bill could penalize leaving dogs outside in harsh weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A proposed bill from Rep. Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar aims to make it an offense to leave an animal tied outside during harsh weather.

Just this week, Kumar presented his bill to the House.

“Under present law, it is an offense in the current law about cruelty to animals when an animal is left in very dangerous weather conditions, and suffers bodily injury,” Kumar said.

He says current law isn’t helping animals enough.

“Considering that an animal can suffer without apparent bodily injury, I think it still matters if they are left in very harsh and dangerous circumstances,” Kumar said.

Kumar says the bill would give a warning for the first time an animal is tied or tethered outdoors during harsh weather conditions, then would become a Class C misdemeanor after the second offense.

“Second offense, and subsequent, is a Class C misdemeanor and it is meant to remind the owners of mankind’s best friend to let their dog off a leash or tether if very harsh weather conditions are there or about to occur,” Kumar said.

The bill failed to pass in a 40-32 vote and was referred to the Committee of Calendar & Rules.

