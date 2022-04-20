Rain Showers Linger Tonight & Thursday, Warm Up on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Update for April 20th:

Some heavy rain showers and a few weak storms will move through West Tennessee this evening and stick around for the first half of the day on Thursday. Fantastic weather is on the way for Friday and Saturday as highs will make it up into the 80s for three days in a row. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

A storm system is coming but the impacts to West Tennessee look minimal at this time. We still could see a few showers or weak storms Wednesday evening, but most of us will not see much or anything significant. Lows will be falling down into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

A weak front will try to move through on Thursday but it may stay to the north of our area. If it does pass we could see a quick chance for some isolated rain showers or weak storms, but anything significant or severe storms seems highly unlikely in any case scenario from this storm for us. Highs on Thursday will make it up into the mid 70s and breezy south winds will be hanging around at times. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday night with the high humidity keeping overnight lows to around 60°.

FRIDAY:

The real warm up starts on Friday with most of the region seeing highs reaching into the 80s. Also mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy and continue to come out of the south. Friday night lows will again fall down to around 60°. Warmer and even more humid weather looks to be sticking around for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The warmest weekend on 2022 is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 80s for all of West Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and clouds will increase into the back half of the day on Sunday. Some rain showers and storm chances are also expected to return Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the system gets a little closer. Saturday and Sunday night lows should only drop down to around 60° due to the increase in humidity over the weekend. The winds will stay breezy at times and come out of the south until the front passes late Sunday night.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

