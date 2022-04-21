80s Coming for Friday Through the Weekend, Rain Chances Return Sunday Night into Monday

Thursday Evening Update for April 21st:

Skies will slowly try to clear out tonight and we should see plenty of sunshine for both Friday and Saturday before clouds move back in Sunday afternoon. Rain showers and storm chances are expected back Sunday night into the day on Monday as the next front will pass by late Sunday night. As of now, the severe weather threat looks low with the system but we should have a better idea later tonight. Highs will be into the 80s for the next 3 days. We will have your weekend hour by hour breakdown and more on next week’s storm chances coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will try to clear out slowly as the night goes on but expect clouds to continue off and on this evening with the high humidity still lingering around. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday night with the high dew point keeping overnight lows to around 60°. Showers are not expected but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out.

FRIDAY:

The real warm up starts on Friday with most of the region seeing highs reaching into the 80s. Also mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy and continue to come out of the south. Friday night lows will again fall down to around 60°. Warmer and even more humid weather looks to be sticking around for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The warmest weekend on 2022 is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 80s for all of West Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and clouds will increase into the back half of the day on Sunday. Some rain showers and storm chances are also expected to return Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the system gets a little closer. Saturday and Sunday night lows should only drop down to around 60° due to the increase in humidity over the weekend. The winds will stay breezy at times and come out of the south until the front passes late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler weather is on the way for the start of next week behind Sunday night’s cold front. Showers and storms are expected early in the day on Monday and could continue into the afternoon before drier weather moves back in by Monday night. Highs on Monday will only reach the upper 60s and mid 60s are forecast for Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday and stay out of the north on Tuesday. Morning lows will only fall into the 40s but a few locations in West Tennessee could drop into the upper 30s Tuesday night. The winds will start to shift to the east in the middle of the week as the low pressure retreats to the east. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could climb back up into the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday and plenty of sunshine will dominate over the area for Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

