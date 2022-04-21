Award-winning clydesdales to appear at West TN Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — For the first time ever, the award-winning Express Employment Clydesdales will appear at the 2022 West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Humboldt.

Named World Champions at the 2015 World Clydesdale Competition, they have participated in numerous national events including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Each of the rare, gentle giants weigh in at over 2,000 pounds and have shoes the size of dinner plates.

The Express Employment Clydesdales will participate in the 84th Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade on Friday, May 6.

On Thursday, May 5, you’ll have the chance to meet them up-close and have a photo taken together. The meet-and-greet event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Express Employment office located at 2459 North Central Avenue.

Express Employment Professionals has been serving the West Tennessee area for more than ten years, and franchisee Ronnie Morris says he’s thrilled to have the clydesdales attend this year’s parade.

SEE ALSO: Schedule released for 2022 West TN Strawberry Festival