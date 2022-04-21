Brian D. Earney
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Brian D. Earney, Springville, Tennessee
|Age:
|68
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, April 20, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date to be held at Buchanan Resort.
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 26, 1953 in Granite City, Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
|Howard A. “Scotty” Earney and Annie T. Hoy Earney, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Kellie Earney (Scott) Grimes, Granite City, Illinois
Kathrine Earney (Nathan) Robbins, Fairview Heights, Illinois
|Sisters: City/State
|One survives
|Brothers: City/State
|One survives, two preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Desiray “Dizzy” Grimes and Matthew “Bugs” Reed
|Other Relatives:
|Mr. Earney is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and many great friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Earney was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. Brian and his two daughters were lifetime members of the VFW Post #1300 in Granite City, Illinois. He was an avid fisherman who spent most days on the lake near Buchanan Resort. Brian enjoyed sitting on his front porch sipping a cold white can and listening to good tunes where a good time was had by all who joined him. He loved spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and his two grand pups, Jackson and Scotch.
The family requests that memorials be made to: VFW Post #1300, 3401 Century Drive, Granite City, Illinois 62040