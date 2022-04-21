Brian D. Earney

Personal Information:

Mr. Earney was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. Brian and his two daughters were lifetime members of the VFW Post #1300 in Granite City, Illinois. He was an avid fisherman who spent most days on the lake near Buchanan Resort. Brian enjoyed sitting on his front porch sipping a cold white can and listening to good tunes where a good time was had by all who joined him. He loved spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and his two grand pups, Jackson and Scotch. The family requests that memorials be made to: VFW Post #1300, 3401 Century Drive, Granite City, Illinois 62040