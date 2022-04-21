Jackson city officials talk capital needs, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held their monthly Budget Committee meeting on Thursday at City Hall.

Although there weren’t many items on the list, there was much to discuss.

“In the past we funded a lot of our capital needs through debt service issues and through municipal bonds and capital outlaying notes,” said City Councilman Paul Taylor.

A proposal was given by Enterprise Fleet Management to look at managing the city’s entire fleet and the benefit of their services.

“That could net us some savings from vehicle maintenance and fuel costs over the years and let us offload some of our more aged dangerous vehicles that we’ve got on the road,” Taylor said.

The meeting continued with the second item on the agenda, where the city is with the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

“We looked at our current expense and revenue projections, qualified those a little bit with some things that weren’t yet in those, try to wrap our heads around where we’re at and where we need to go over the next couple of months,” Taylor said.

The finish line for the budget is the end of June. Until then, there are still a few things that need to be worked out.

“Working with our departments and going through their requests and deciding which one of those is included in this budget and which are not. There’s still some work to do from the mayor’s office from this committee and the budget office,” Taylor said.

The next budget meeting will be held on May 19.

