JMCSS releases calendar for ’22-’23 school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has released their board-approved calendar for 2022-2023.

The schedule for the upcoming school year includes a couple changes from the traditional calendar.

First, while students will report for the first day of classes on Monday, August 8, teachers will report for duty one week earlier on August 1.

Officials say this format will allow time for professional support and training, and give the teachers additional time to prepare their classrooms.

The school system is also adding six after school sessions for principals and teachers to collaborate on school climate and culture initiatives.

These meetings aim to improve learning outcomes and help maintain an effective school environment.

Thanksgiving and spring break each remain a week long, with Christmas break again lasting for two weeks.

The final day of the spring semester will be a half day for students, scheduled for May 26, 2023.

