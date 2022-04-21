Morning Showers Followed By Drier And Warmer Weather

Thursday April 21st:

Rain and a few storms moved through overnight leaving some fairly impressive totals around west Tennessee. Rainfall amounts ranged from .4 inches to around 2 inches with the most rain falling in southwest Tennessee.

Some light rain chances and a few weak storms will continue to linger around West Tennessee through Thursday afternoon before a warmer and drier air mass moves in this evening. Drier and warmer weather comes in on Friday. We could top 80° three days in a row, including the weekend, but will that lead to any storm chances? We will have all the answers coming up right here.

The latest radar loop:

THURSDAY:

A weak front will try to move through on this morning producing scattered showers and a few weak storms. Highs on Thursday will make it up into the mid 70s and breezy south winds will be hanging around at times. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday night with the high humidity keeping overnight lows to around 60°.

We will see some sunshine breaking through in the mid afternoon with showers moving out of the area completely by around mid noon. A nice clear evening will be on tap.

FRIDAY:

The real warm up starts on Friday with most of the region seeing highs reaching into the 80s. Also mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. The winds will be a bit breezy and continue to come out of the south. Friday night lows will again fall down to around 60°. Warmer and even more humid weather looks to be sticking around for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The warmest weekend on 2022 is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 80s for all of West Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and clouds will increase into the back half of the day on Sunday. Some rain showers and storm chances are also expected to return Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the system gets a little closer. Saturday and Sunday night lows should only drop down to around 60° due to the increase in humidity over the weekend. The winds will stay breezy at times and come out of the south until the front passes late Sunday night.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

