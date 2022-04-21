Ms. Donna Sherrille Brown-Wilson was born on February 4, 1962, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on April 18, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E Interment will follow Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com