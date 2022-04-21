Mugshots : Madison County : 04/20/22 – 04/21/22 April 21, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Pearson, Shanaka Pearson, Shanaka: Violation of probation Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Matthew: Violation of probation Carrillo, Gerardo Carrillo, Gerardo: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving while unlicensed Comer, Johnny Comer, Johnny: Simple domestic assault, burglary Jimmerson, Skylar Jimmerson, Skylar: Theft under $999 Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Christopher: Failure to appear Lovett, Freed Lovett, Freed: Violation of probation Melson, Joshua Melson, Joshua: Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange Merriweather, Jonique Merriweather, Jonique: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Mitchell, Amarion Mitchell, Amarion: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear Ronacher, Richard Ronacher, Richard: Shoplifting/theft of property Sorto-benitez, Walter Sorto-benitez, Walter: Theft of property under $1,000 Taylor, Kylan Taylor, Kylan: Aggravated assault Walker, Shelby Walker, Shelby: Violation of community corrections Womack, Lamonte Womack, Lamonte: Simple domestic assault Woods, Daniel Woods, Daniel: Shoplifting/theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter