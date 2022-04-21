Mugshots : Madison County : 04/20/22 – 04/21/22

Pearson, Shanaka Pearson, Shanaka: Violation of probation

Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Matthew: Violation of probation

Carrillo, Gerardo Carrillo, Gerardo: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving while unlicensed

Comer, Johnny Comer, Johnny: Simple domestic assault, burglary

Jimmerson, Skylar Jimmerson, Skylar: Theft under $999



Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Christopher: Failure to appear

Lovett, Freed Lovett, Freed: Violation of probation

Melson, Joshua Melson, Joshua: Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange

Merriweather, Jonique Merriweather, Jonique: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Mitchell, Amarion Mitchell, Amarion: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear



Ronacher, Richard Ronacher, Richard: Shoplifting/theft of property

Sorto-benitez, Walter Sorto-benitez, Walter: Theft of property under $1,000

Taylor, Kylan Taylor, Kylan: Aggravated assault

Walker, Shelby Walker, Shelby: Violation of community corrections

Womack, Lamonte Womack, Lamonte: Simple domestic assault



Woods, Daniel Woods, Daniel: Shoplifting/theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/21/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.