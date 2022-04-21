Old Country Store to host Casey Jones Village Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store is hosting the inaugural Casey Jones Village Festival!

The festival is coming to the city on July 9, and will have food, music, activities, local artists, arts and more!

Music includes faith-based artist David Ashley Trent, who is opening for Holcomb.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial committee and so many regional leaders to make the Casey Jones Village Festival the premier event of the summer! Working together, we’ll celebrate what makes our community great by bringing families together for a day of food and fun,” Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said. “Guests will be uplifted and inspired by Ellie Holcomb’s and David Trent’s live performances that evening, making this a day of unity that we’ll all treasure!”

Tickets to the concert are $10 per person, and the event itself is free!

Gates for the concert open at 6 p.m., with Holcomb taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Find the latest updates about the Casey Jones Village Festival at here, or on Facebook.

Find more local news here.