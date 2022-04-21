Tennessee Earth Tour comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Earth Tour made its way to the Hub City.

The Citizens Climate Lobby kicked off their tour through Tennessee this week in honor of Earth Day.

The non-profit talked about climate change solutions that could help local residents and farmers in the future.

The presentation put an emphasis on agriculture, a topic that drew coordinators to the Jackson area.

Appalachia Regional Coordinator, Jon Clark says moving forward he wants to encourage these type conversations in communities that have seen harsh weather conditions.

“We need folks in communities all across the country to come to the table and talk about solutions,” Clark said.

Attendees also had a chance to receive a new understanding of how using effective political practices to advocate in Tennessee can bring attention to changes in national climate policies.

