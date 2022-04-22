80s Coming for Today Through the Weekend, Rain Chances Return Sunday Night into Monday

Friday Update for April 22nd:

A nice day on tap for your Friday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80’s. Mostly sunny skies will hang around for Saturday as well before clouds move back in Sunday afternoon. It will become more humid through the weekend making it feel hot at times. Rain showers and storm chances are expected back Sunday night into the day on Monday as the next front will pass by late Sunday night. As of now, the severe weather threat looks low with the system but we should have a better idea later tonight. Highs will be into the 80″s for the next 3 days. We will have your weekend hour by hour breakdown and more on next week’s storm chances coming up right here.

TODAY:

We’ll start off with a few areas of patchy fog, mainly in our southern counties with temperatures in the upper 50’s. The real warm up starts today with most of the region seeing highs reaching into the 80s. Also mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for today. The winds will be a bit breezy and continue to come out of the south. Friday night lows will again fall down to around 60°. Warmer and even more humid weather looks to be sticking around for the start of the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The warmest weekend on 2022 is on tap for the upcoming weekend. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 80s for all of West Tennessee. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and clouds will increase into the back half of the day on Sunday. Some rain showers and storm chances are also expected to return Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the system gets a little closer. Saturday and Sunday night lows should only drop down to around 60° due to the increase in humidity over the weekend. The winds will stay breezy at times and come out of the south until the front passes late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler weather is on the way for the start of next week behind Sunday night’s cold front. Showers and storms are expected early in the day on Monday and could continue into the afternoon before drier weather moves back in by Monday night.

We’ll want to watch the storms closely as they start to approach as early as Sunday night into Monday. Right now it doesn’t look to bad but the outlook already has a 1 of 5 or Marginal to low risk of severe storms to our west Sunday.

Highs on Monday will only reach the upper 60s and mid 60s are forecast for Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday and stay out of the north on Tuesday. Morning lows will only fall into the 40s but a few locations in West Tennessee could drop into the upper 30s Tuesday night. The winds will start to shift to the east in the middle of the week as the low pressure retreats to the east. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday could climb back up into the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday and plenty of sunshine will dominate over the area for Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two will be possible for some of us. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

