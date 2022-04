Lady Vol speaks at FHU event

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university held their annual benefit dinner to sponsor school athletics.

Lady Vol speaks at FHU event

Lady Vol speaks at FHU event

Lady Vol speaks at FHU event

Tennessee Women’s Basketball Coach and former Lady Vol Kellie Harper headlined Freed-Hardeman University’s Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner.

The annual event raises funds for FHU’s Intercollegiate Athletic Program.

Harper is currently in her third year with the Lady Vols.

Prior to coaching, Harper played college ball under legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

Find more local news here.