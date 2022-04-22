Mugshots : Madison County : 04/21/22 – 04/22/22

Quinn, William Quinn, William: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Adams, Quincy: Resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Barton, Amber Barton, Amber: Violation of community corrections

Batiste, Clausy Batiste, Clausy: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Blaylock, Shervaki Blaylock, Shervaki: Disorderly conduct



Boyd, Homer Boyd, Homer: Failure to appear

Davis, Eligah Davis, Eligah: Shoplifting/theft of property

Espinal, Carlos Espinal, Carlos: Shoplifting/theft of property

Garcia, Isaias Garcia, Isaias: Shoplifting/theft of property

Gibson, Horace Gibson, Horace: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct



Haynes, Tony Haynes, Tony: Violation of order of protection

Jordan, John Jordan, John: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation

Mcintosh, Teira Mcintosh, Teira: Disorderly conduct

Nettles, Markise Nettles, Markise: Shoplifting/theft of property

Parker, Makhia Parker, Makhia: Violation of probation



Pierce, James Pierce, James: Violation of order of protection

Toomes, Montavious Toomes, Montavious: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license

Webber, Tremaine Webber, Tremaine: Schedule VI drug violations

Womack, Coria Womack, Coria: Evading arrest

Womack, Kevon: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.