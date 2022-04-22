Tennessee man admits using federal COVID-19 aid for himself

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A federal prosecutor’s office says a Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to receiving more than $600,000 in COVID-19 aid and using it for himself.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Tennessee says 59-year-old George Thacker of Spring City pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Thursday.

The prosecutor’s office says Thacker applied for and received over $600,000 in paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan proceeds.

The prosecutor’s office says he said he would use the funds to pay employees and for other operating expenses but instead used the money for himself.

